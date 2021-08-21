Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

UEIC stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,325. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEIC. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

