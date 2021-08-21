Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Down 3.5%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

