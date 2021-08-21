Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $21,445.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,527.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UPWK opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
