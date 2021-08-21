Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $21,445.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,527.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 153.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Upwork by 126,296.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 18.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

