USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ USAK opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.19. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 15.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.