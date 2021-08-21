Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $19.31

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.50. Vale shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 331,757 shares trading hands.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

