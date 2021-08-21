Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,978 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.