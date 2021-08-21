Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

