Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

