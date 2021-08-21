Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.05. 964,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.