Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $298.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

