Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

