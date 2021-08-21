Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 514,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

