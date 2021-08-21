Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Raised by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. The company had a trading volume of 197,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.