Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

