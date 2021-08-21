Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

