Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 72,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 85,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $157,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

