Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.40

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Veltyco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 17,381 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74.

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

