Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09. Veritone has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $582.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Research analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $93,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

