Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.41.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

