Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 7.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was up 7.5% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 17,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,357,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Specifically, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a market cap of $586.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

