Vexanium (VEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $326,329.00

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Vexanium has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $326,329.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vexanium has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vexanium

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

