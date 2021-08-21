View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.56

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 8918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in View by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of View by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

