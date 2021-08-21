Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.