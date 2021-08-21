VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMW stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

