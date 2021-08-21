Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.44. 935,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,267. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

