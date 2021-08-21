Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37. Vroom has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

