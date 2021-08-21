W Keith Maxwell III Purchases 1,449 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 1,449 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $16,069.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,481,453 shares in the company, valued at $38,609,313.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 4,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $45,520.00.

On Friday, June 25th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47.

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,034.12.

SPKE opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. Spark Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spark Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spark Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

