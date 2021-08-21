W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $43,758,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

