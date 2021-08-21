Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 86,845 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

