Walter S. Scott Buys 1,793 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MAXR stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,768.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

