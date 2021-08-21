Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.66

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 2105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.