Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,622 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $99,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

