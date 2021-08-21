Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,724,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $555.00. 935,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $557.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.