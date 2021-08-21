Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $256,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

