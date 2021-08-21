Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

