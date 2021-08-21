Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,288 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.44 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

