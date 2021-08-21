Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

