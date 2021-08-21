Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

