Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NYSE KMX opened at $124.76 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.