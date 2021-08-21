Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

