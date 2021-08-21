Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WDO shares. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
TSE:WDO traded down C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$11.93. 337,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
