Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDO shares. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE:WDO traded down C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$11.93. 337,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

