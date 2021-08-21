WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SIVB stock traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $550.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.09. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.