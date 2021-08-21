WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,882,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,095,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $84,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 113.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,062,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,690,941. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,842,692 shares of company stock valued at $161,310,767. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

