WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,807,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,566,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,742,000.

IYF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,685. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

