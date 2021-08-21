WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 34,048 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,048 shares during the period. Gladstone Land comprises 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Land worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. 192,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

