West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $449.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $450.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.46.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

