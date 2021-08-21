Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

WIA opened at $13.88 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

