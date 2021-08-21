Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

