Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Peter Fowler Acquires 100,000 Shares

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Peter Fowler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
Westminster Group stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. Westminster Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.27 ($0.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.51.
Westminster Group Company Profile
