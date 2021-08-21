Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE UP opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.